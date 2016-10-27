Don't Leave House Without Reading This Guidance

If you are like many pet owners, you hate leaving your four-legged friend behind when you travel. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to, as many airlines, hotels, etc., are pet friendly. This article will give you tips for making the most of your travels with your four-legged friend.

Ask family and friends for suggestions on places you should visit when trying to plan your next vacation. Often times they will not only be able to give you good suggestions for places that you should go, they can also steer you away from places that they didn't have such a good time.

When you travel, it's important to stop for the cheese as well as the big-time monuments. What that means is this: Go to Mt. Rushmore, sure. But first, you need to stop at the Jolly Green Giant Statue in Minnesota and get your picture taken. You need to actually go see the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD, and Wall Drug. These places are kitschy, and that's exactly why they're essential. America is both a place of great beauty and great silliness, and both should be celebrated by the traveler.

When traveling outside North America, it is best to bring your own alarm clock. Most hotel rooms in less-developed areas will not supply a clock, and without one, you run the risk of missing the connection to your next destination. Sometimes these can be useful in train or bus stations as well.

Trust locals over the concierge. Unfortunately, many hotels and their concierge services have agreements with certain businesses to steer guests to them, regardless of whether or not it is in your best interest. Instead, scope out a place that looks like your style and ask other customers for additional recommendations.

To save money on baggage fees, you should weigh your baggage before leaving home. You can buy a good luggage scale for less than twenty dollars, and it could help you save big on airline baggage fees. If your bag is over the weight limit at home, it is easy to move things around or take something out, but it is much harder to fix a weight problem once you are already at the airport.

One simple tip for hotel safety is to carry a small rubber door stop with you. It can pack easily inside a shoe or even be carried in a jacket pocket if you're short on space. This door stop can be wedged under the door at night, to prevent midnight visitors.

While traveling to a foreign country is an exciting experience, it can also be risky if you aren't familiar with its laws and customs. For that purpose, the State Department of the United States created a website (travel.state.gov) that you can visit to find out a wealth of information on the country to which you are traveling, including facts on crime, health conditions and popular attractions.

Mix things up a bit and travel to somewhere you haven't been before. You want to go to as many diverse and interesting places while you can on this planet. You might even consider traveling internationally. If you decide you want to travel internationally make sure you get your passport and funds ready, as well as look into the currency exchange rates for different countries.

Prior to your trip, join some forums specifically related to travel. These communities are filled with knowledgable people who can be of great service before, during and after your vacation. Stay active in whatever community you have chosen throughout the year, as you may find some great travel ideas for next season's adventure!

Take snacks on long flights. Snacks like bite-sized fruits serve as a distraction during the flight as well as a welcome alternative to airplane food. In addition, you will save money since you won't have to purchase food at the airport.

If the cruise ship you are traveling on has a shore day planned, ask the staff to make you lunch for the day. You may not want to try and find a restaurant and spend a lot of money when you are having fun hanging out on the beach. Call room service before you get off the ship and order a sandwich and some side items. Pack it and have fun!

Staying longer can equal bigger savings. Airlines will offer better rates on round trip tickets based on the amount of time between flights. Hotels as well may offer discounted room rates for three or more days with them. Hotels can offer these rates since a booked room is generating more income than an empty room.

Local travel is a great way to see your own area, while still feeling you are getting away. You can stay in local inns and hotels for much less than traveling out of the area you live in. No matter where you live, it is possible to enjoy this area as a vacation spot and learn more about your own local history and landmarks.

Be willing to learn about new cultures and people. Do not take narrow-minded ideas on your travels. You will be meeting and interacting with a wide range of people and they may have very different ideas than you have. If you are judgmental, you will likely miss much of the beauty of your destination.

Do as much as you can from your home before going to the airport. Many airlines will charge you extra if you wait until you go to the airport to check your bag. You can take care of that small problem by pre-registering your baggage. It will save you time and money when you get there.

When traveling with your pet, there are several items you need to remember to bring with you. You need to make sure your pet is always wearing a collar with your name and phone number on it. You will also need proof of vaccinations and any proper licenses. Last, but not least, you should travel with your pet's favorite toys.

Traveling, as you now know, is a complicated task that requires careful planning and plenty of precautions. Now that you've read what needs to be done to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible, you're ready to get on with planning your trip. Remember to be safe and always prepared!